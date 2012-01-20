Media player
Video
Indonesian children take risky journey to school
Children in an Indonesian village in the district of Lebak are having to climb over a collapsed bridge to make their way to school.
They say they prefer to take this perilous route because a detour to the next bridge would add half an hour to their journey.
The bridge collapsed nearly five days ago due to flooding and residents have appealed to the local government to repair the bridge as soon as possible.
20 Jan 2012
