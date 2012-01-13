Video

Taiwanese voters will be going to the polls to elect their president on Saturday.

The outcome could change Taiwan's relationship with China, the giant neighbour it split from 60 years ago after a civil war.

President Ma Ying-jeou is running for re-election. He has spearheaded a dramatic improvement in relations with Beijing.

But his main opponent, Tsai Ing-wen, warns he is moving too fast and is becoming too close to China.

Cindy Sui reports from Taipei.