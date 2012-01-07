Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Zealand hot air balloon crashes killing 11
A hot air balloon has crashed in New Zealand, killing all 11 people on board.
Eyewitnesses said flames 30 metres high were shooting out of the balloon.
The accident in the town of Carterton, near Wellington in the North Island, happened in bright, clear conditions with little wind.
Duncan Kennedy reports.
-
07 Jan 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window