New Zealand hot air balloon crash 'a tragedy'
Eleven people have died in a hot-air balloon crash near the town of Carterton in New Zealand.
Police and witnesses say the balloon struck power lines and burst into flames, before plunging to the ground.
Superintendent Mike Rusbatch from Wellington Police told reporters at the scene they were identifying those involved and called the crash a tragedy.
07 Jan 2012
