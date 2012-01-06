Video

Eleven people have died in a hot air balloon crash near the town of Carterton in New Zealand, local officials say.

Police say they received first reports of the incident at just before 07:30 on Saturday local time (18:30 GMT Friday).

Emergency responders went to the scene, about 80km (50 miles) north of the capital Wellington.

Eye witness Bevan Lambess told TVNZ's reporter Sarah Batley how he watched as "the whole basket started to go up in flames"