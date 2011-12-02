Media player
World record 1,068m Christmas cake made in China
A cake that is more that 1km long has achieved a new Guinness World Record, during a charity event to raise money for children with cancer.
The world's longest ever Christmas cake, a 1,068 metre-long (3,504 foot) was a vanilla log, with a bitter chocolate frosting, as pastry chef Yusuf Yaran explained.
It was created by 80 cooks from the Pudong Shangri-la Hotel in Shanghai and assembled on 156 tables lined up in the hotel lobby.
02 Dec 2011
