US Treasury Deputy Secretary, Wally Adeyemo: Africa is full of potential
The United States says it is not threatened by Chinese economic investments in Africa, insisting it maintains a strong relationship with the continent and aims to further boost economic relations through partnerships between American companies and Africa.
In an exclusive interview with the BBC's Nkechi Ogbonna, US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo said Russia's President Vladimir Putin was responsible for ending the grain deal and the resulting rise in the cost of food and energy.