The BBC’s Jewel Kiriungi spoke to two survivors of one of the deadliest attacks in Kenya's history.

On 21 September 2013, heavily armed militants stormed Westgate, an upscale mall in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

At least 67 people were killed, and more than 200 people were injured during the siege.

One of the survivors, Shamim Allu, who was shot five times, now wants to climb Mount Everest this November to mark ten years since the attack.

The other survivor is Valentine Kadzo, a mother of four, who was hit by a stray bullet. She says that her children are the reason that she fought to stay alive.

Produced by Christine Otieno

Filmed by Kenneth Mungai and Anthony Irungu

Edited by Ameer Ahmed