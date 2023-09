Ten years ago, members of the Somalia-based Islamist group Al-Shabab attacked a shopping mall in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

The ordeal left 67 people dead. It lasted for tense four days. A thunderous explosion signalled the end of the siege, leaving the attackers dead in the rubble.

Produced by Christine Otieno

Edited by Anne Okumu

Animations and graphics by George Wafula