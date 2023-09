BBC correspondent Anna Foster is on the ground in the Libyan port city of Derna, where thousands of people were killed when two dams burst in the wake of Storm Daniel.

She describes the scene of the disaster, where rescuers, ambulance crews and forensic teams are working fast after whole neighbourhoods were washed away.

Figures for the number of dead vary from around 6,000 to 11,000 and thousands of people are still missing.