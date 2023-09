Gabon's new military leaders say they have freed former President Ali Bongo from house arrest.

The ousted leader had been kept under lockdown since the army seized power in August.

The BBC's Thomas Naadi spoke to Gabon's new Prime Minister, Raymond Ndong Sima, about plans to prosecute Bongo along with some former ministers, as well as plans to return the country to civilian rule.

Filmed by Gift Ufuoma

Edited by Aaron Akinyemi