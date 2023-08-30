Gabon's president Ali Bongo has appeared in a video that has been circulating on social media, calling for support from "friends all over the world" after being placed under house arrest.

The ousted leader is sitting in what he calls his residence - a grand room complete with wood-panelled walls, ornate carpets and leather-bound books.

Senior officers in Gabon's military had earlier appeared on national television, saying they had seized power of the country and that they will annul the results of an election in which President Bongo was declared the winner.

A company working for the presidency has told the BBC that the video of the president speaking is authentic.