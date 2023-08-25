Africa and Wagner: What happens now Prigozhin is dead?

The death of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin will test the resilience of operations by thousands of mercenaries active in Africa's Sahel region.

Wagner has a decentralised command on the continent where it provides security for some African leaders in exchange for mineral and other strategic economic and military concessions.

But given Prigozhin's death, how does this affect Wagner going forward? And does this impact Russia and Africa's relationship?

The BBC's Beverly Ochieng explains.

Video edited by: Ameer Ahmed