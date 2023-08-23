In an exclusive interview with the BBC's Chris Ewokor, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, said his delegation are negotiating with the coup leader General Tchiani and that he is hopeful that both parties will find a solution.

Over the weekend, Ecowas deemed the junta's plan to rule the country for three years before returning back to civilian rule unacceptable. Ousted President Bazoum is still under house arrest since the takeover orchestrated by members of his presidential guard took place last month.

