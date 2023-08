The five Brics countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - are holding their 15th annual summit in Johannesburg. However, one of the nations leaders, Vladimir Putin, will not be there.

The G7 nations have been very critical of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the Brics

nations, including South Africa, less so.

The BBC's Kim Chakanetsa takes a look at why that is.

Produced and edited by Mark Sedgwick.