Have you ever used ChatGPT before?

The software - which mimics human-like conversational dialogue in response to search queries - is powered by artificial intelligence.

But we all know the internet isn't always the safest place.

Now, a group of Kenyan 'data labellers' tasked with creating safety filters for a well-known chatbot are calling for more to be done to ensure they're protected from what they have to see online.

Mophat told the BBC's Anita Nkonge how his AI-related job has affected his personal life.