Can Zimbabwe become the new 'lithium valley'?
Efforts to develop more renewable energy sources means there’s a growing demand for batteries – particularly in the car industry, as it shifts towards electric vehicles.
A key component of batteries is lithium and African countries are set to play a huge role in this vital supply chain.
Zimbabwe has Africa's largest lithium reserve and hopes to become the world's largest exporters of lithium.
In July of this year, a Chinese mining company completed the $300m construction of a lithium mine in Zimbabwe.
But with elections approaching, how important will this key resource be for Zimbabwe’s economy and the president's international relationships?
The BBC's Nyasha Michelle explains.
Video by: Ameer Ahmed