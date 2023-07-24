Twenty years on from Darfur’s genocide, it’s that same region that is seeing the most casualties today in Sudan’s latest conflict.

Paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been fighting the Sudanese army in Khartoum since mid-April. Mercy Juma travelled to the border of Darfur and Chad where she spoke to mothers who had fled the violence to try and save their children.

A warning, their testimony is disturbing.

Produced by Mercy Juma

Edited by Tim Hodges