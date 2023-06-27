A former logger is leading her community to help regrow Madagascar’s rainforest by swapping tree seeds for healthcare.

Madagascar has lost 25% of its rainforest in just two decades. Much of this is due to illegal logging.

But an intriguing scheme is trying to turn this around, promoting reforestation in eastern Madagascar by swapping free healthcare for young tree seedlings.

Produced by Elphas Lagat

Filmed by Andrew Njuguna

Edited by Tom Heyden