USAID: From an assistance model to a community-based aid

The head of the USAID, Samantha Power, has told the BBC they are working with local resistance committees in Sudan to get assistance to people in need, rather than relying only on traditional channels like the UN.

Samantha Power is on a two-day trip to Kenya and Tanzania to announce $260m in development aid for Africa and Asia.

The BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga asked her how these new funds will be used in East Africa, as the region has been hit by a severe drought.