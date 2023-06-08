Kenya starvation cult: In the eyes of a rescue worker

Since March 2023, Mathias Shipeta has been at the heart of the Kenya starvation cult rescue operation.

Pulling out emaciated cult members from thickets and losing some in the process has taken a toll on him.

The cult leader Paul Mackenzie preached that the world was about to end and allegedly convinced his followers to starve to death so they could see Jesus.

So far 251 bodies have been exhumed from the forest and 613 people are still reported missing.

Produced by David Wafula and Carolyne Kiambo

Filmed by Kenneth Mungai