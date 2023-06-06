The bridge to Ethiopia carrying Sudan's refugees to safety

More than 20,000 people have already fled from Sudan into Ethiopia across the Metema bridge.

But while many are relieved to get there, they also tell of the dangers encountered along the route in Sudan.

After recently surviving the journey herself, Luwam Mussie now works as a UN translator at the makeshift medical centre in the border town, while Dr Berecha Alemu has just arrived from the capital Addis Ababa to help treat people there.

Reporter: Kalkidan Yibeltal

Filmed by: Amensisa Ifa

Edited by: Jenna Abaakouk