Prince Alemayehu: Family calls for return of Ethiopian prince's body from UK
Prince Alemayehu was taken to Britain aged seven in the 19th Century and died an orphan there 11 years later.
He is buried in the catacombs of a chapel in Windsor Castle and the Ethiopian royal descendants have long asked for the body's return.
Buckingham Palace has declined a fresh request for the restitution of the corpse saying it would disrupt the remains of others.
Produced by Kalkidan Amensisa, Jibat Tamirat and Amensisa Negera