A family from Glasgow has told the BBC the story of their perilous journey from Sudan to Egypt.

"I had hope that the British were coming to save us, but after a while I gave up hope," Einas Khojaly told the BBC's Tom Bateman.

Her father - heart surgeon Kamal Ahmed Khojaly - described the fear in the city as bombs struck and water stopped flowing.

Thousands of people are continuing to flee Sudan, with Egypt to the north seeing the largest influx of people.

There have been chaotic scenes at a border crossing between the two countries, with bus-loads of people waiting in baking temperatures.

