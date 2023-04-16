Eyewitness footage verified by the BBC shows people sheltering from fighting as blasts shake the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Sudan's army and paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces have been clashing over a move towards civilian rule.

Hamid Khalafallah, a resident in the city, says: "Myself and my family, we have been sheltering at our house since yesterday morning but without electricity and without water."

Video edited by Gem O'Reilly