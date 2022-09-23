The Italian island of Lampedusa is the frontline of the deadliest migration route in the world.

BBC reporter Thomas Naadi begins his journey here, searching through objects left behind by migrants taking this perilous journey. He hopes to trace just one person through one of these lost items.

Will he be able to piece things together and find the migrant from the trace left behind? And what more will his own journey reveal?

Watch the full documentary Traces Left Behind: A migrant journey.

Produced by Thomas Naadi and Valeria Cardi

Directed and Edited by Valeria Cardi

Executive produced by Nicola Milne