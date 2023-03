Uganda's parliament has passed a new law which criminalises identifying as LGBT, and threatens them with 10 years in jail.

Musa Ecweru, MP for Amuria District, addressed lawmakers, saying homosexuals will have "no space in Uganda.”

It is the latest sign of rising homophobia in a country where homosexual acts are already illegal.

