What's behind Kenya's banditry problem?

Soldiers from the Kenyan army have begun to arrive in several counties in northern Kenya to deal with a rise in attacks by cross border criminal networks of bandits and cattle rustling.

More than 100 civilians and 16 police officers have been killed in recent months. It comes after President Ruto ordered the army to restore peace in the region - which was part of his election manifesto pledge last year.

The Kenyan Interior ministry described the situation in the northern Rift Valley Region as 'a national emergency'.

The BBC's Richard Kagoe has more.

