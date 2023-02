On International Mother Language Day, Kenyan Lily Mugane reveals how she teaches her children her native language Kikuyu to instil in them pride in their heritage.

Lily and her husband are from different Kenyan ethnic groups, so she reveals the struggle in ensuring her children are in touch with both aspects of their heritage.

Filmed by Esther Ogolo

Produced by Njoroge Muigai

Edited by Aaron Akinyemi