In West Africa, indigo is more than just a colour, it is also a fabric.

It has been worn for centuries and has been associated with dignitaries, as well as widows. As a result in many West African countries the fabric is gradually disappearing from public life.

But in Benin, an entrepreneur called Nadia Andale is trying to revive it.

Reporter: Pierre-Luc Roy

Producer: Ann-Marie Yiannacou