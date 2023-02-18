In recent weeks, many Nigerians have been left without cash to pay for vital items, due to shortages of newly designed naira banknotes.

As a result, violent protests broke out in several areas. In a bid to calm tensions, President Muhammadu Buhari announced that one of the three banknotes being phased out will be reintroduced into circulation.

Nigeria’s Central Bank launched newly designed 200, 500 and 1000 naira banknotes last November, aimed at curbing soaring inflation, cash hoarding and counterfeiting.

Why is there a shortage of naira banknotes and why are Nigerians protesting? The BBC’s Nkechi Ogbonna explains.

Filmed by: Hans Fanfon

Edited and produced by: Gloria Achieng

Executive producer: Princess Irede Abumere

Additional research by: Ifiokabasi Ettang