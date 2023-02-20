Sexual harassment caught on hidden camera in Kenya

More than 70 women working on British-owned tea farms have told the BBC they have been sexually abused by their supervisors in Kenya.

The BBC sent an undercover reporter Katy - not her real name - to work on two plantations to gather evidence.

Hidden cameras captured Katy being sexually harassed by a recruiter for Scottish-company James Finlay & Co, called John Chebochok (as seen in the video).

James Finlay & Co says Mr Chebochok was immediately suspended after the BBC contacted the company.

Mr Chebochok did not respond to the allegations against him.

James Finlay & Co says it is now investigating whether its Kenyan operation has “an endemic issue with sexual violence”.

