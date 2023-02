Rabiu Kwankwaso is one of Nigeria’s opposition candidates who will be contesting for president.

As Nigerians prepare to vote in the coming weeks, the former governor of Kano has told BBC News that he is the best person to lead Nigeria next.

He talks to the BBC's Azeezat Olaoluwa about his security, economic and education plans among other issues.

Filmed by Hans Fanfon

Edited by Joshua Akinyemi