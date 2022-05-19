LGBT people hunted by gangs and police in Egypt

A BBC News investigation has revealed how violent criminal gangs are finding, abusing and extorting people from the LGBT community they meet online in Egypt.

Using masking technology to hide the identities of the people he meets, Ahmed Shihab El-Din navigates the complex online and real-life world of people who identify as queer and who have been repeatedly targeted by a gang with violent viral video humiliations and police arrests.

To see the whole investigation, viewers in the UK can watch Queer Egypt Under Attack on BBC iPlayer.

International audiences can see the film on the BBC World Service YouTube channel.

Directed by Vanessa Bowles, Edited by Bettina Waked, Graphics by Jasmine Bonshor.