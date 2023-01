Thulani Maseko was a Swazi human rights lawyer and activist that was murdered in his home in January 2023.

He had previously been detained in 2015 and was called a 'firebrand critic' of King Mswati III.

But what does death mean for Eswatini? Ire Somuyiwa explains.

Produced by Maisie Smith-Walters and Nomsa Maseko.