The Head of the Nigerian Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said that the Nigerian elections will go ahead as planned despite rumours of postponements due to insecurity in parts of the country.

Nigerians are set to go to the polls on the 25th February 2023 to elect a new president.

Professor Yakubu spoke to the BBC's Peter Okwoche.

Edited by Joshua Akinyemi