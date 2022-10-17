‘What Is Eating My Mind’, a documentary for BBC Africa Eye, is an insightful and deeply personal story of living with bipolar disorder in Kenya, where the issue of mental health is often taboo.

Noella Luka was living out her dream of studying filmmaking in the US when a manic episode turned her life upside down. She was hospitalised and diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Noella quit film school, returned to Kenya, and picked up a camera.

For years, she has kept a record of her battle with bipolar disorder and her search for answers to one burning question: ‘What Is Eating My Mind?’ While filming, she faces her biggest challenge yet, but her story is one of hope.