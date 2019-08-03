Some African parents on moving to the UK discover that attitudes towards disciplining your children is very different.

Using physical forms of punishment, such as spanking or caning, is more common in many African countries.

However in the UK raising your child in this way can result in social services getting involved, and the children potentially being fostered away from their parents.

Several BBC Africa journalists recount their experiences of childhood discipline to The Comb podcast.

Produced by Kim Chakanetsa

Edited by Mark Sedgwick