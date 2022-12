Ghana is facing the highest inflation in more than two decades. The rate increased to 50.3% in November according to the latest figures by the Ghana Statistical Service.

It is attributed to a sharp rise in the cost of housing, water, electricity, gas and fuels.

But how are the businesses affected by this economic crisis?

Daniel Dadzie met with three business owners in Accra.

