Doing sports alone as a means of livelihood seems not enough for some African sportsmen and women.

Many of them now seek alternative means to have multiple streams of income to earn a living.

Sekinat Alawode Abiola falls into this category, the Nigerian lady is a bobsleigh athlete and a make-up artist.

She spoke to BBC Sport Africa’s Joshua Adetunji in Lagos.

Edited by Saidata Sesay