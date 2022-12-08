Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the country’s main contenders for the role of Nigeria’s next president alongside Abubakar Atiku of the main opposition PDP, Peter Obi, of the Labour Party and Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso of New Nigeria People's Party.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a businessman and once a governor of Lagos state credited with transforming Nigeria’s commercial hub has been faced with accusations from the opposition as well as allegations of corruption, and health issues. Despite this, he asserts he is the man for the job.

As election campaigns are underway ahead of the Nigeria general elections, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been speaking to BBC Africa's Peter Okwoche about the source of wealth, his priorities and why Nigerians should vote for him.