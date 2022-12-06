Despite election promises to champion gender parity in cabinet and the two-third gender principle in other public appointments, Kenya’s cabinet appointed by President William Ruto, does not meet either threshold.

A few months earlier, Kenya’s parliament, which saw the highest number of women elected to the National Assembly and Senate since independence, also failed to achieve the two third gender rule.

Kenya’s 2010 constitution states that not more than two-thirds of the members of elective and appointive bodies shall be of the same gender.

It also indicates that the State shall take legislative and other measures to implement the principle and that parliament shall enact legislation to promote the representation of women and other marginalised groups in parliament.

But despite all these directives, Kenya keeps missing the mark.

BBC Africa’s Women’s Affairs Journalist Esther Akello Ogola explores why.

Producer: Esther Akello Ogola

Video Journalist: Gloria Achieng

Graphics: George Wafula and Mayowa Alabi

Data Journalist: Brian Osweta