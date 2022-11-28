In Kinshasa, DRC, a group of friends created an eco-friendly afro-futurist collective called Fulu Miziki, which means 'music from bin' in Lingala.

The band has given itself a mission: Recycling waste around the world and turning it into instruments and costumes, to prevent Africa from becoming the world's waste dustbin.

Reporter: Yvette Twagiramariya

Producer: Hajar Chaffag

Filming: Miriam O'Donkor and Ameer Ahmed

Editing: Rajni Boddington