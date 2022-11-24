Chaotic scenes as Sierra Leone lawmakers brawl
A session of parliament in Sierra Leone descended into a brawl during a debate to consider proportional representation in the country’s next election.
The governing Sierra Leone People’s Party supports the move, but the opposition All People’s Congress believes it would be unconstitutional.
