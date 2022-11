In the Tuareg community in Niger, the women play a drum, made of stretched goatskin, known as the tendé.

The skills and songs are passed down from mother to daughter, and are played at community events such as camel parades.

Men tend not to play the tendé, a tradition that is described as having 'self-control and honour'.

Producer: Pierre-Luc Roy

Filming: Franck Noudofinin

Editing: Maisie Smith-Walters