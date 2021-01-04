Tevin Tobun did want many people only dream of, he started his own business. He turned a $600 investment, into a successful global business, that employs over a thousand people.

GV group is a food logistics organisation that delivers food on behalf of some of the biggest contract caterers and wholesalers across the world.

He was recently honoured for being one of the most influential black people in the UK by the annual Powerlist.

Here, he shares a few things about what you need to know about being a CEO.

