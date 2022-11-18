Kwadwo Sheldon, real name Bernard Kwadwo Amoafo, is a Ghanaian content creator with more than 400,000 subscribers on YouTube.

However he still fears being out of a work, in a country where youth unemployment reached a record high in 2022.

He tells BBC News Africa about how he built his audience, and the risks to your mental health that come with internet fame.

Watch the full Social Media Money documentary here.

Producer: Kevyah Cardoso

Editor: Mark Sedgwick

Executive producer: Nicola Milne