Journalist Alvin Kaunda was filming a piece to camera from a baby elephant orphanage in southern Kenya when he felt an inquisitive tap on his shoulder. Mr Kaunda was reporting on the way baby elephants at the orphanage were being looked after during a drought for Kenya's Broadcasting Corporation (KBC). Watch as a baby elephant came up behind him and put his trunk on his shoulder and face.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.