Nearly a million people are displaced in South Sudan following four consecutive years of record-breaking rainfall.

Swathes of farmland have been submerged and the UN says almost 65% of the population is severely food insecure with up to three million on the verge of starvation.

The BBC's Mercy Juma was in the country’s Upper Nile State where hundreds of villages are now completely submerged by the flooding waters.

Produced, filmed and edited by Antony Irungu