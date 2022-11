Three years ago, BBC Africa Eye’s Nancy Kacungira reported on the plight domestic workers in Kenya. Commonly referred to as "housegirls", the film chronicled their hard lives and illustrated how being employed as a domestic worker can sometimes lead to mistreatment and even abuse.

Now Nancy is back and catching up with one of them, Mercy Mwake, to find out how her life has changed and whether her hopes and dreams became reality.